Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taubman Centers by 46.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,124,000 after acquiring an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Taubman Centers by 39.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Taubman Centers by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taubman Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,266,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Taubman Centers by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCO shares. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.94 per share, with a total value of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,467.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCO opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $160.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.24 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is presently 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

