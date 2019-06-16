Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Tailored Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tailored Brands to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

TLRD opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tailored Brands has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $275.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4,518.17%. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tailored Brands will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tailored Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, insider Carrie Ann Ask purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,328.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian T. Vaclavik purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,743.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

