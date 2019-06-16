Syscoin Market Capitalization Tops $34.07 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, Upbit and Poloniex. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $34.07 million and approximately $397,684.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.01523230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001323 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055055 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 555,036,995 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Livecoin, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.