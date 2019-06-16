Swiss National Bank Buys 16,800 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,075,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $40,465,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,764,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 336,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 106,691 shares during the last quarter.

GPK stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

