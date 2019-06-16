Swedbank Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,523,394 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,331 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of Swedbank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Swedbank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $201,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,197,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,755,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,101 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,924,260,000 after purchasing an additional 708,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,718,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871,418 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

In related news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 82,732 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,791,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.40 per share, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,050.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 998,362 shares of company stock worth $76,262,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $82.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

