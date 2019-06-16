SunTrust Banks Weighs in on ArcBest Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of ArcBest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.10. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $711.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.33 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 81,746.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 744,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 743,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 117,847 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

