Summit Global Investments Has $739,000 Holdings in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ePlus were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ePlus by 1,186.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ePlus by 1,348.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $43,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,133.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock worth $1,354,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $71.52 on Friday. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The company has a market capitalization of $973.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $325.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Summit Global Investments Has $739,000 Holdings in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/summit-global-investments-has-739000-holdings-in-eplus-inc-nasdaqplus.html.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.