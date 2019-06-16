Summit Global Investments Has $693,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 31.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.61. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

