Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Achieves Market Cap of $16.48 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and $500,921.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, BitForex, IDEX and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00354989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.87 or 0.02316764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00153118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Radar Relay, Binance, Coinone, Gate.io, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

