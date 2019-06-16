Storm (STORM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.54 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Storm has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Radar Relay, Binance and HitBTC. Storm has a market cap of $19.54 million and $4.37 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00362699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.73 or 0.02311520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00156388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018556 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000733 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,904,686,101 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinrail, Bittrex, YoBit, Coinnest, Kyber Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, Binance, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, Bancor Network and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

