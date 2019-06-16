Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $58,460.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $54,160.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $56,960.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Scott Darling sold 6,441 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $204,372.93.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 3.01. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.06 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $90,000.00 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/stitch-fix-inc-nasdaqsfix-insider-sells-90000-00-in-stock.html.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.