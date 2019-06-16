State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,725 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,762,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,309,000 after buying an additional 1,323,554 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,791,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after buying an additional 374,173 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 216,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 105,148 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after buying an additional 188,995 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth $120,981,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey acquired 50,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $491,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,240,001 shares in the company, valued at $31,849,209.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,788.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,160. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CTL opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

