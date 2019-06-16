State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 76,425 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 143,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 178,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 5,045 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $117,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at $488,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $62,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,009 shares of company stock worth $35,318 and have sold 10,731 shares worth $235,427. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $468.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

