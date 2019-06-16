State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 122.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 987,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,218 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $64,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. UBS Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $173,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,602 shares of company stock worth $1,863,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

