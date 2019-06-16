State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 230,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 643.2% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at $270,684. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.73 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

