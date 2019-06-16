S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,358.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,720 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:SPGI opened at $224.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $229.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $228.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $1,266,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,595,675.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $477,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock worth $4,729,500. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).
