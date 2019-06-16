SophiaTX Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Kucoin and Bit-Z. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $49,968.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $745.79 or 0.08181420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00038105 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001417 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011511 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017357 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 354,789,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,377,033 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

