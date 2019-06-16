SolarCoin Price Tops $0.0393 on Major Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $1,828.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.01499259 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001084 BTC.

eBoost (EBST) traded 1,081.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001219 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,712,229 coins and its circulating supply is 52,778,729 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

