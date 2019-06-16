SmartCoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 49.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, SmartCoin has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $29,987.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.01490102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001300 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054644 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,409,085 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

