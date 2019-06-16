SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $10.90. SM Energy shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 664,366 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SM. Cowen began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 346.00 and a beta of 3.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.25 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 106,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,030.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javan D. Ottoson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,070. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,531.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 632,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 592,145 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 113.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

