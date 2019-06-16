Simmons Bank Acquires 181 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,972 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $1,892,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,521,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $274.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $291.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $317,166.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,233.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,808. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

