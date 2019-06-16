ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $272.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $281.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,361.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $788.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 25,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total value of $7,210,540.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,937.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total value of $475,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,018 shares of company stock valued at $31,329,144 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $271.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/servicenow-inc-nysenow-shares-bought-by-neuburgh-advisers-llc.html.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.