Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Down to $2.83

Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $2.83. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 6,668,827 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCRB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

The stock has a market cap of $93.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 301.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,583.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,287,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24,968.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 818,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 815,234 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,504,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 207,058 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

