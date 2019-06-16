Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Sells $1,090,033.78 in Stock

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,090,033.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,650.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SAIC opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.40. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $93.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

