Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of Savara and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Savara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Savara from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Savara from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savara presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Savara alerts:

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Savara has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Savara will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,328.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,261 shares of company stock worth $744,174 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 238,358 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Savara by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 846,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 754,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth about $2,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.