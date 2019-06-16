Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of SASR opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $43.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Reeder purchased 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,972.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,373.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 60,008.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

