SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Down 1.1%

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 2,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 288,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $220.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1,244.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Down 1.1%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/sandridge-energy-nysesd-shares-down-1-1.html.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.