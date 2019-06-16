salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,193 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,902,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,151,891,000 after acquiring an additional 230,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,683,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,691,907,000 after acquiring an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,972,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 625,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.46, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $140,444.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,659.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $91,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,279 shares of company stock valued at $67,663,581. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on salesforce.com to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $183.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/salesforce-com-inc-nysecrm-shares-sold-by-meiji-yasuda-life-insurance-co.html.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.