salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,264.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.01. 6,247,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,394,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.03.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $996,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,615,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,279 shares of company stock valued at $67,663,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

