salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Sells $1,511,400.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $1,577,500.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $1,575,700.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,498,800.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $776,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $780,350.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $775,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $1,567,300.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $776,700.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $1,549,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $1,555,500.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $150.01 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura set a $184.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale set a $186.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on salesforce.com to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

