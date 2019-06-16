RR Advisors LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

RR Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,861,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 4.2% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $38,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 119.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,754,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,607 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,729,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 591.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,252 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,935,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,708,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,522,000 after purchasing an additional 597,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,419. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 190.89% and a net margin of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

