Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Lifted to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROYMF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Mail from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royal Mail from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

ROYMF opened at $2.50 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.