Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.38.

ROOT stock opened at C$3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.78 million and a PE ratio of 12.15. Roots has a 52-week low of C$2.91 and a 52-week high of C$11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.61.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

