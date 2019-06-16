Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Romios Gold Resources Inc (CVE:RG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 53300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Golden Triangle area properties comprising Newmont Lake and Trek projects that covers an area of 78,874 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

