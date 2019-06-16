Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $96,000 in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David G. Cooper sold 167 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $31,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 8,298 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $1,701,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,519 shares of company stock valued at $10,982,313. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.62.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $202.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $212.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

