RM (LON:RM) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

RM (LON:RM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RM in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON:RM opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. RM has a 12 month low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

