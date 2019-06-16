RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stake Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $43,332,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 351,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,921,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $11,132,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $118.04 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

In other RingCentral news, COO David Sipes sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,675,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,780,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $2,863,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 111,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,927.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,147 shares of company stock worth $40,598,148. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

