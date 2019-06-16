RevolutionVR (RVR) Trading Down 4% This Week

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, RevolutionVR has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. RevolutionVR has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $80,916.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RevolutionVR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.01473612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000101 BTC.

eBoost (EBST) traded 3,136.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010784 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001300 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001187 BTC.

RevolutionVR Coin Profile

RVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

