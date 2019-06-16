Reviewing Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) & Levi Strauss & Co. (NASDAQ:LEVI)

Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Centric Brands and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands -18.55% -424.90% -18.09% Levi Strauss & Co. 7.92% 50.02% 13.10%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centric Brands and Levi Strauss & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 0 3 4 0 2.57

Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus target price of $25.14, suggesting a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Centric Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centric Brands and Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands $596.60 million 0.39 -$123.77 million ($6.02) -0.67 Levi Strauss & Co. $5.58 billion 1.51 $283.14 million N/A N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Centric Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Centric Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Centric Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. Its company-owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products through its owned retail stores and e-commerce sites, as well as to various retailers, which include mass, department, and specialty stores. It operates retail stores for its Robert Graham and SWIMS brands. As of November 14, 2018, the company operated 30 Robert Graham brand stores, which consisted of 18 full price stores and 12 outlet stores; and 3 SWIMS brand stores, which consisted of 1 full price store and 2 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. Levi Strauss & Co. sells its products in approximately 110 countries through a network of chain retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores, and shop-in-shops, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

