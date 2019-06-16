Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RH’s shares, which have underperformed its industry year to date, advanced 15.8% post fiscal first-quarter 2019 results. Quarterly earnings and revenues handily surpassed analysts’ expectations, and grew 53% and 7.4%, respectively. Despite adverse macro trends and higher tariffs, revenue growth was aided by the introduction of the RH Beach House, continued elevation and expansion of its product offerings, investments in RH Interior Design and launch of the RH Ski House. In view of solid start to fiscal 2019, its raised guidance is encouraging. However, market volatility, continued softness in the high-end housing market, and ongoing exit from unprofitable and non-strategic businesses are concerns. Higher shipping and labor costs, as well as greater discounts in outlet stores added to the woes.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on RH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

RH stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $162.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 979.13%. The firm had revenue of $598.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Restoration Hardware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restoration Hardware were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

