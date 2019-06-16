Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.83. 877,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $8,709,591.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160,940.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $70,722,950.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at $31,335,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 327.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 357.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

