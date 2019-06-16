Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

REGI opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $529.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $478.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary Haer sold 11,679 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $197,024.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,354 shares of company stock worth $675,434. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

