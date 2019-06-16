Remme Tops 24-Hour Volume of $459,235.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Gate.io, DEx.top and Hotbit. In the last week, Remme has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $459,235.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $738.80 or 0.08175741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00038061 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017355 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,315,410 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DEx.top, IDEX, Gate.io, Kuna and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

