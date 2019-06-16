Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Remark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.27. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $22.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Remark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Remark by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Remark by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Remark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

