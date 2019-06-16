Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $449,000 Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 102,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE:WGO opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.82. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

In other news, CFO Bryan L. Hughes acquired 2,500 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,539.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 3,500 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $102,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,226.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-449000-stake-in-winnebago-industries-inc-nysewgo.html.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.