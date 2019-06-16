Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,580 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Forescout Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forescout Technologies by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the first quarter worth $199,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $129,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $125,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,420 over the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FSCT opened at $32.31 on Friday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

