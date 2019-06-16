Raiden Network Token (RDN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $824,750.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $17.93 million and $824,750.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015959 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00024254 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001166 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000808 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bibox and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

