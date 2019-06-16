Qwark Price Tops $0.0069 (QWARK)

Qwark (CURRENCY:QWARK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Qwark has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Qwark token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Qwark has a market capitalization of $457,941.00 and $726.00 worth of Qwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00359330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.12 or 0.02346274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00154532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Qwark Profile

Qwark’s total supply is 206,075,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,672,937 tokens. Qwark’s official Twitter account is @qwarktoken . The official website for Qwark is www.qwark.io

Qwark Token Trading

Qwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

