Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $553,000 Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,541.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 264.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $327,948.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,445 shares of company stock worth $4,162,180. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

