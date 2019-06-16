Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,775,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,760,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10,537.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,551,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,583,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush set a $273.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. 829,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $77.78 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($11.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($13.96). The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

